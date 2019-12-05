Episode 5: Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood of England plays his second shot on the third hole during the first round of the DP World Tour Championship Dubai on The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 21, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Leadership League" is a unique insight into how the decision makers, power brokers and legends of sport reach the top in their fields. They tell their stories of how the right preparation can produce a winning sporting mentality.

Lee Westwood, hailed as one of the greatest English golfers of all time, speaks with CNBC's James Wright about his introduction to the sport and how he rose to the top. He also speaks about the time he met the U.K queen and when he managed to topple Tiger Woods.

Watch an excerpt of the show here: