Facebook could someday pay an Apple-like dividend, says co-founder of social network forerunner

Facebook will probably institute a dividend in the future, Divya Narendra, who co-founded Harvard Connection, a predecessor to Facebook, told CNBC on Thursday.

Narendra's comments on "Halftime Report" came in response to a question about what the social-media giant will do with its $52 billion of cash on hand. The size of the stock pile has fueled all manner of speculation, including that founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg could take it private.

"I would expect that at some point in the future you will probably see a Facebook dividend," said Narendra, who is now CEO and co-founder of SumZero, a platform where investment professionals can share research and investment ideas.

Narendra noted that Facebook does have a "pretty significant" stock repurchase program, which began in the first quarter of 2017 as a way to reward investors. It increased the program by $9 billion in 2018, in addition to the $15 billion that was already authorized.

"I think kind of the tech M.O. is to sit on cash until you reach a certain maturity level where you do an Apple-like dividend," said Narendra, who owns shares of Facebook.

In 2002 as a student at Harvard, Narendra co-founded Harvard Connection, which became ConnectU, alongside Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

The trio approached classmate Mark Zuckerberg about joining the team the next year. Later, Narendra and the Winklevoss twins filed a lawsuit against Zuckerberg, accusing him of intellectual property infringement after he founded Facebook. Zuckerberg would settle the case for $65 million.

Shares of Facebook are up more than 50% in 2019, trading around $199 on Thursday, despite growing scrutiny of the company around antitrust and data privacy concerns. Its approach to political advertising has also drawn criticism in recent months.

For those reasons, some wonder whether Facebook's acquisition strategy will be as aggressive as it had been, when it purchased Instagram and WhatsApp.

While Facebook is aware of that, reportedly ditching at least one deal over antitrust fears, Narendra said he believes the company is not done in the acquisition space.

"I do think that once in a while they'll come across a significant investment opportunity where they'll be able to deploy, not all of it, but a significant portion of that capital, especially after some of this regulatory scrutiny tapers down," he said.

Facebook also will continue to invest in research and development, Narendra said.

He added, however, that he does not believe Facebook will commit to a "giant special dividend" any time soon. A special dividend is a non-recurring payment that happens outside of the traditional payment schedule.

Conversation about when, or if, Facebook will issue a dividend is not new. Generally, technology companies are slower to pay dividends as the competitive nature of the industry leads companies to reinvest profits in pursuit of further growth.

The fact Facebook has been public for nine years without a dividend is not unusual, The Motley Fool's Dan Caplinger wrote earlier this year.

But, Caplinger wrote, Facebook would be one of the largest dividend payers in the corporate world if committed $9 billion in an annual dividend.