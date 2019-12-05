Goldman upgrades Nike to buy: 'On the cusp of a sharp acceleration'

Goldman Sachs upgraded Nike on Thursday and said it saw the company as a "unique asset" with China as a "key driver of growth."

The firm upgraded the company to buy from neutral and added the stock to its conviction buy list. Goldman also raised its price target to $112 from $95.

Shares of Nike are up 2.30% to $95.88 in premarket trading.

"We believe Nike is on the cusp of a sharp acceleration in EPS growth," Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Walvis said. The firm also said it sees earnings growing 19% annually over the next 3 years and that China should help accelerate that growth at "almost 3x the rate of other regions."