Hong Kong is open to more economic support after launching its fourth stimulus package in four months, says official

The Hong Kong government is keeping an open mind to additional measures that will help support the city's economy, Edward Yau, the city's secretary for commerce and economic development, said on Thursday.

"Hong Kong is of course hit doubly by a sort of twin cycle — U.S.-China trade war and also the local unrest; I think the enterprises are hard hit," Yau told CNBC's "Street Signs."

Yau added that the Hong Kong government has been rolling out support measures for businesses even before the social unrest started this year to help enterprises cope with the fallout of the U.S.-China trade war.

"In addition to these, I think we are having an open mind and we will constantly talk to various trades and see how best we can soldier on and ride our storm," Yau added.

The Hong Kong government on Wednesday announced an additional 4 billion Hong Kong dollars ($511 million) in economic stimulus, bringing the total relief offered to 25 billion Hong Kong dollars (about $3.2 billion).

It was the city's fourth economic support package, much of which goes to help the tourism, retail and transport industries.