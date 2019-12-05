Here's how to find out which songs and artists you listened to most on Spotify in 2019

Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 24, 1992 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Spotify just rolled out the 2019 version of a popular feature called Spotify Wrapped, which shows the songs and artists you listened to most throughout the year. Spotify has done this several times in the past, and it's always a fun recap of the year for people who use the music streaming service a lot.

Spotify Wrapped also also how much time you spent on the service and where the artists you listen to are from.

I listened for almost 27,000 minutes and was called a "world citizen" because I listened to artists from 37 countries. It also breaks down your favorite genres. I'm "genre-fluid," but my top genre was rock.

This year's Spotify Wrapped also breaks down your favorite podcasts on the app, and tells you your artist of the decade. Mine was the Grateful Dead.

Here's how to use it:

Visit Spotifywrapped.com from your phone or computer.

Log into Spotify.

Spotify will start to show you info on the music you played in 2019, starting with how your music taste changed with the seasons throughout the year.

Tap the down arrow to move through all of your stats. There are about 15 different pages.

The final one will show you the artists and songs you listened to most, as well as your top genre and minutes spent listening.

Here's a little bonus: You can listen to the top songs you played in 2019 by opening the Spotify app and tapping the home tab. You'll see a playlist called "Your Top Songs 2019," which is sorted starting with the songs you played the most.

There's also a "Tastebreakers" list that has a whole collection of songs that are similar to ones Spotify knows you like. This year, you can also enjoy a a "Best of the decade for you" list of 100 songs.

CNBC's Todd Haselton contributed to this post.