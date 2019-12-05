Huawei seeks to overturn FCC ban on the use of government funds to purchase its equipment

View of the Huawei Germany headquarters. Despite political concerns, the Chinese telecommunications group Huawei will in future be able to play a major role in the expansion of the German 5G mobile communications network.

Huawei is looking to overturn a ruling by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that bars a government fund from being used to buy equipment from the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Last month, the FCC banned the use of the $8.5 billion a year Universal Service Fund (USF) to purchase equipment and services from companies that pose a national security threat. The regulator designated Huawei and ZTE as companies covered by this rule.

On Wednesday evening, the company filed a so-called "petition for review" in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana. In the legal document seeking to reverse the FCC's decision, Huawei claims the USF ruling "exceeds the the agency's statutory authority and violates federal law, the Constitution, and other laws."

It also believes that the FCC's ruling strips it of "due process protections" by labeling Huawei a national security threat.

Huawei has asked the court to deem the FCC's order unlawful.

"This is our opportunity to use one of the legally permissible mechanisms to try to block the United States government from the carpet bombing of Huawei in the United States and trying to destroy us around the world," Andy Purdy, Huawei USA's chief security officer, told CNBC's Deirdre Bosa.

"They've really gone too far and so this is our way of saying enough," he added.