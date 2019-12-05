Oil moves higher as OPEC reportedly prepares for larger-than-expected cuts

Oil moved higher on Thursday on reports that OPEC would announce a larger-than-expected cut at its biannual meeting, which kicked off Thursday in Vienna.

Key members of OPEC+, which includes the 14-member cartel as well as its allies including Russia, recommended that production cuts increase by 500,000 barrels per day, according to a Reuters report citing Russian energy minister Alexander Novak.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 46 cents, or 0.8%, to trade at $58.89 a barrel. Brent crude futures were up more than 1% to reach $63.70 a barrel.

Ahead of the meeting, analysts had widely expected a 400,000 barrel production cut.

Helima Croft, RBC head of global commodities strategy, said to CNBC on Thursday that it was her understanding that a larger cut has the support of the OPEC core operating group, as well as its partner Russia ahead of the meeting.

24-country OPEC+ has cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day since the beginning of the year, and the current deal runs through March of 2020. Production cuts were first implemented in January of 2017 in an attempt to bolster prices as the U.S. kicked up its shale oil production, among other things.

As the meeting kicked off reports conflicted over who proposed the cuts. WTI briefly sold off after CNBC reported that one senior Saudi oil official denied pursuing a deeper round of production cuts. On Monday Reuters had previously reported that Saudi Arabia could be in favor of deeper cuts in order to give Aramco a boost as it hit the public market.

Also in focus will be individual country's production output. Again Capital's John Kilduff said that he believes Saudi Arabia is "open" to a cut, but that the most important thing to the nation is that country's comply with the quotas that are currently in place.

This is the first meeting with the new Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, who is the son of the King and half-brother to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

- CNBC's Patti Domm, Sam Meredith and Holly Ellyatt contributed reporting.