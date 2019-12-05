OPEC meets amid speculation over further oil production cuts

Journalists interview oil Ministers on the sidelines of the 176th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) conference and the 6th meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries on July 1, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Global oil-producing group OPEC and its allies are meeting in Vienna from Thursday, with expectations raised over whether the alliance will make further cuts to its output at the two-day gathering.

The 14 members of OPEC and a group of allied non-OPEC producers led by Russia (collectively known as OPEC+) are expected to at least keep production cuts at their current level of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) through to June 2020.

The agreement is currently due to expire in March but there's speculation that the group could even opt to cut further if Russia agrees. OPEC meets on Thursday and the group will be joined by its non-OPEC allies on Friday — with a final decision likely that afternoon.

Oil prices rose around 4% Wednesday off the back of Iraq's suggestion for deeper cuts and there is a chance the production group will ultimately agree to cut more.

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Al-Ghadbhan endorsed a deeper cut, telling CNBC on Wednesday that the current cut of 1.2 million bpd "is not really that effective." He said a 1.6 million bpd cut would be more effective.