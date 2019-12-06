Big changes could be in store for student loan borrowers

CNBC | Jaden Urbi

Outstanding education debt has outpaced credit card and auto debt. The average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red today, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. Nearly 40% of students who took out loans in 2004 will default on their debt by 2023, according to the Education Department's own figures released this week. Meanwhile, five years after graduation, half of borrowers are still only paying the interest on their debt. Which proposals come to fruition remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: As discontent with the current system remains, discussions about changing it will, too, wear on.

U.S. Education Department weighs changes

Betsy DeVos, United States Secretary of Education Michael Brochstein | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

DeVos is proposing to spin off the $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio from the Education Department to its own agency. "Congress never set up the U.S. Department of Education to be a bank," DeVos said this week at a conference of financial aid professionals. However, Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert, doubts the move would solve any problems. "Perhaps it's seen as a first step in privatization?" Kantrowitz said. Indeed, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that the Education Department was considering selling all or portions of the outstanding portfolio to private investors. Diane Auer Jones, principal deputy under secretary at the U.S. Education Department, recently said that the government may offer income-sharing agreements. The contracts are often framed as a potential solution to the student debt crisis, although consumer advocates have concerns about them. Here's how they work: Unlike a traditional loan, the recipient doesn't pay anything back until he or she secures a job following graduation. Then the borrower is on the hook for a certain percentage of his or her income for a set period of years. "It's simply a disguised form of borrowing," said Ann Larson, co-founder of The Debt Collective, an activist group.

A fresh start

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on stage at Bernie Sanders Rally "Bernie's Back" in Queensbridge Park. She endorses him for President of USA. Lev Radin | LightRocket | Getty Images

Most people struggling with student loans probably didn't imagine debt forgiveness could be in their future. Now, leading Democratic presidential candidates are calling for such a reset. Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed wiping out the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab. Essentially, all borrowers would be freed from their debt. "This is truly a revolutionary proposal," Sanders told The Washington Post. Under Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan, borrowers with household incomes of less than $100,000 would get $50,000 of their student debt forgiven. People who earn between $100,000 and $250,000 would be eligible for forgiveness on a sliding scale – that $50,000 in debt relief drops by $1 for every $3 a person earns over $100,000. And those who earn more than $250,000 would be ineligible for debt forgiveness.

A. Wayne Johnson, who used to oversee the country's outstanding student debt and might be running for a Senate seat in Georgia, made headlines earlier this year when he proposed forgiving $50,000 in student debt for all borrowers, about $925 billion. "It's the first Republican support for widespread student loan forgiveness," Kantrowitz said. "That makes it a bipartisan issue."

Higher Education Act