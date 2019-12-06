Asia stocks set to inch higher ahead of US payrolls data

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.1%.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,325 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,330. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 23,300.09.

Stocks in Asia were set to inch higher at the open on Friday ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for November expected to be released later in the day stateside.

Overnight stateside, stocks ended the session on Wall Street little changed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 28.01 points to 27,677.79 while the S&P 500 added 0.16% to 3,117.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained less than 0.1% to 8,570.70.

Investors will await the release of the U.S. governments monthly nonfarm payrolls report expected at 9:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Friday. That would come following a disappointing private payrolls number released Wednesday, and also on the back of the Labor Department saying Thursday that U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped 203,000 last week — the lowest in seven months.

Markets have seen a rocky start to December amid conflicting headlines on the U.S.-China trade front ahead of a closely watched date of Dec. 15 when additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. go into effect.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Washington and Beijing are still in disagreement over the size of China's agriculture purchases. Meanwhile, China has given little indication on how negotiations with the U.S. are progressing. Earlier in the week, markets were sent into a frenzy after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may delay a trade deal with China till after the 2020 U.S. presidential election

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.388 after slipping from levels above 98.0 earlier in the trading week.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.73 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.8 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.683 after rising from levels below $0.678 earlier in the week.

What's on tap: