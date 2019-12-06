Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz to step down when term ends next year

Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, left, and Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, leave the Bank of Canada building for a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will step down when his mandate expires next June, the bank said on Friday, and the front-runner in the race to take his place could become the first woman to head the country's central bank.

Many economists and market strategists surveyed by Reuters this week said Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins could be his successor.

Poloz, who is in the final year of a seven-year term, will not seek a reappointment and a process to select the next governor has begun, the bank's board of directors said in a statement.

The board of directors oversees the selection process of a new governor, but the finance minister and the prime minister have the final say.

Poloz said that during his tenure the bank had "created the conditions for steady economic growth, low unemployment, and inflation close to target through very challenging times," according to the statement.

Unlike some of its global peers, Canada's inflation rate is near the central bank's 2% target. The Bank of Canada has held its overnight interest rate steady since October 2018, even as several of its counterparts, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have eased.