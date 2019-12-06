These stock groups can carry you through a volatile 2020, says top investor

Investors are starting to get 2020 vision.

Stocks have performed strongly heading into the new year, maintaining their notable year-to-date gains despite starting December on a downbeat note. The S&P 500 is up over 24% for 2019 as of Thursday's close, on pace for its best annual performance since 2013.

Now, buyers are shifting their attention to the pivotal year ahead, one that will likely see a heated race for the White House along with potential developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute that has been weighing on markets for the better part of two years.

Dave Donabedian, chief investment officer for CIBC Private Wealth Management, said Wall Street is likely to get "a continuation" of the not-too-strong, not-too-weak macroeconomic backdrop that has paved the way for stocks to climb for much of 2019.

Between "mediocre economic growth, low inflation, low interest rates [and] easy money from global central banks," much of next year's setup will be similar to this year's — with a few exceptions, Donabedian said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"The one thing I think will be different, and a positive, is I think we'll see some earnings growth next year whereas we're really not seeing any in 2019," Donabedian said. "So, we do think there's upside for the market next year. We think the bull market will a year from now ... still be in a bull market, although we don't expect nearly the sort of gains for the S&P certainly that we're seeing this year."

Donabedian, whose firm handles approximately $59 billion in assets, said he is targeting a 6-8% total return for the S&P in 2020 based on what he expects to be 5% growth in operating earnings.

"We don't see a lot of room for multiple expansion," he said, adding that equity price increases will "have to be driven by earnings."

"The consensus estimates are for 9 or 10% operating earnings growth. We think that's too high," Donabedian said. "Those estimates are already coming down. We think they'll settle in probably in the 5 to 7% range, looking at some decent revenue growth and a little bit of productivity on top of that. But that earnings growth is really a necessary component if we're going to continue to see the bull market extend through 2020."