Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The November 2019 employment report showed U.S. companies added way more jobs than expected during the month as mammoth gains in health care and social services — as well as a bounce in manufacturing hiring — ushered labor statistics higher.

The government reported Friday that payrolls increased by 266,000, easily besting the 187,000 estimate economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast. The unemployment rate ticked back down to 3.5%, matching an earlier 2019 low that at the time was the lowest since 1969.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for November jobs based on data from the Labor Department contained in the employment report.

The education and health care industry was by far the strongest during the month of November, adding over 70,000 jobs for the month.

The whopping gain for health care, in particular, further cemented its place as an employment juggernaut in the United States for the foreseeable future thanks to changing demographics and advances in medical technology.

The health care and social assistance subsector (including child daycare and family services) alone saw a net gain of 60,200 jobs, outpacing manufacturing's best month for hiring since August 1998.