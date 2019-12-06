US futures higher ahead of November's jobs report

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday.

At around 02:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 55 points, indicating a positive open of more than 56 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following an upbeat tone from President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump said the world's two largest economies were inching closer to a trade deal. His comments come as investors continue to closely monitor the prospect of a so-called "phase one" trade agreement, with less than 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods will go into effect.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.