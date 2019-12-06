US futures higher ahead of November's jobs report

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday.
At around 02:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 55 points, indicating a positive open of more than 56 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, following an upbeat tone from President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, Trump said the world's two largest economies were inching closer to a trade deal. His comments come as investors continue to closely monitor the prospect of a so-called "phase one" trade agreement, with less than 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.
Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods will go into effect.
The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
On the data front, the Labor Department will release nonfarm payrolls for November at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The eagerly-anticipated figures are expected to show strong job growth last month, reflecting a temporary boost from returning General Motors autoworkers. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting 187,000 jobs added in November — one of the highest estimates this year ahead of a jobs report.
Unemployment rate data and average hourly wages for November will both be released at the same time.
Consumer sentiment for December, wholesale trade figures for October and the latest reading of consumer credit will all follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, Big Lots will publish its latest quarterly figures before the opening bell.
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.