7Qs: How Karen Firestone beats the market with 35 names — 'Don't fall in love with your stocks'

Wall Street veteran Karen Firestone knows all too well that stock picking isn't as easy as it used to be, but her decades of experience is serving her well.

Firestone runs a concentrated equity portfolio with only 35 stocks, which returned more than 30% this year, beating the S&P 500's 25% gain.

She started out as an assistant fund manager to Peter Lynch in 1983 on Fidelity's legendary Magellan Fund, which consistently more than doubled the S&P 500's performance under his management. After a 22-year run at Fidelity, Firestone founded Aureus Asset Management, a wealth advisory firm that now manages over $1 billion of clients' assets.

Having spent most of her life picking stocks, Firestone shared with CNBC her investing philosophy, her best and worst trades, as well as the biggest lesson learned in her career.

Here are 7Qs for Firestone: