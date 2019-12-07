Google Maps tracks everywhere you go. Here's how to automatically delete what it stores

If you don't configure Google Maps properly, it will automatically keep a detailed log of everywhere you go, whether you're walking, driving or even flying anywhere in the world. It's wildly detailed down to the minute, and can show where you were at any moment in time. I'll show you how to automatically delete it.
That information can be helpful for you. You might want to look back and see where you went during a past trip, for example. Or you might want Google to know how long it typically takes to drive somewhere you go often. Still, it's kind of creepy to have years and years of that data stored on Google's servers.
Here's a sliver of the places I went during June, for example:
But, over the summer, Google began rolling out a feature that lets you automatically delete your saved location date either every 18 months or every 3 months. Anything older than that is automatically deleted, so Google won't know about those stops you made in Las Vegas last year.
Oddly, it's not where Google normally puts this setting, on your Google Account page. Instead, you need to dig through your settings in Google Maps.
Here's what to do:
I recommend forcing Google to delete after every 3 months. There isn't much reason to hold on to your history for much longer than that, though you can select 18 months if you disagree. Now, anything older than the time you set will automatically be deleted and will continue to be deleted by Google as time goes on.