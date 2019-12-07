Google Maps tracks everywhere you go. Here's how to automatically delete what it stores

If you don't configure Google Maps properly, it will automatically keep a detailed log of everywhere you go, whether you're walking, driving or even flying anywhere in the world. It's wildly detailed down to the minute, and can show where you were at any moment in time. I'll show you how to automatically delete it.

That information can be helpful for you. You might want to look back and see where you went during a past trip, for example. Or you might want Google to know how long it typically takes to drive somewhere you go often. Still, it's kind of creepy to have years and years of that data stored on Google's servers.

Here's a sliver of the places I went during June, for example: