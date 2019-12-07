As the cost of dying rises, more families try crowdfunding for funerals

RubberBall Productions | Brand X Pictures | Getty Images

At 2 a.m. on Oct. 17, Helen Ramos tried to wake up her son, Michael Bowen. Something about the 37-year-old looked strange. Ramos, 65, uses a wheelchair, and running errands can be a struggle. The day before, Bowen had gone grocery shopping for her. Later, Ramos pleaded with him to spend the night at her house in Milford, Connecticut. It was raining heavily and she wanted him to be safe, but now she couldn't get him to rise. Bowen had died in his sleep, from either medical or drug complications. He had suffered from drug addiction since he was 13. Bowen's death threw his family into grief — and a financial problem. Neither his four older siblings nor his parents had enough savings to come up with the $10,000 it would cost for a funeral and burial at Keenan Funeral Home in West Haven, Connecticut.

We have turned what is an important event in family life into a commodity. Is this really the way we want things to be? Joshua Slocum executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance

Philip Appell, a funeral director at Keenan, said he expects to use the platform more often with his customers. "A lot of families here go paycheck to paycheck," Appell said. The fact that grieving family members need to turn to crowdfunding is a sign of a larger societal problem, said Joshua Slocum, executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, a nonprofit that promotes price transparency. "We have turned what is an important event in family life into a commodity that we can't experience unless we purchase it from a vendor," Slocum said. "Is this really the way we want things to be?"

