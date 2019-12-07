Ryan Reynolds' gin company features 'Peloton wife' in new ad

Following that viral, much criticized Peloton ad, actor Ryan Reynolds' gin company has come up with a new commercial starring the very same actress at the center of the controversy.
The ad from Peloton, a company known for its exercise bikes, stirred up a storm across the internet this week. In the 50-second commercial, a man gives his wife — now known as the "Peloton wife" — an exercise bike as a gift. That sparked outrage online as viewers complained about what they saw as undertones of sexism in the ad.
A new Aviation Gin commercial now appears to mock that ad. It was posted on Reynolds' Twitter account on Friday night, with the actor writing in the post: "Exercise bike not included."
In the ad, the very same actress is at a bar with two friends. She stares at the camera in a lengthy, awkward silence before saying: "This gin is really smooth."
One of her friends then tell her she's "safe here," before they all toast to "new beginnings." The ad, which has attracted more than a million views in two hours, ends with the friend telling her "you look great."
Peloton shares took a hit from the storm of criticism, plunging about 15% through the week by Thursday, before picking up slightly on Friday.
The company has since responded, saying it was "disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial."