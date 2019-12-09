Beyonce: 'The most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life'

Even Queen Bey who "runs the world" gets stressed out about work sometimes.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," Beyonce told Elle in answer to a question from an Instagram user who said she always appears to be "in control."

Beyonce has a lot on her plate: She is a singer, actress producer and entrepreneur — she owns athleisure brand Ivy Park and is CEO of the management company Parkwood Entertainment — and she is mom to Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2.

"Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging," Beyonce told Elle.

Beyonce is a self-made millionaire worth $400 million as of June, according to Forbes, and her husband, Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, is the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire. They can afford an army of help if they so choose, but Beyonce acknowledged that these kinds of stressors are universal for working parents.

"Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mom," Beyonce told Elle.

That reality is one reason Beyonce hires women in leadership positions at Parkwood Entertainment.

"I believe women are more balanced and think with compassion in deciding what's best for the business," she told Elle. "They see the big picture absent of personal agendas. Most women are loyal and commit with 100 percent follow-through."

Beyonce also has said that she hopes her children, especially her daughters, can learn by seeing examples of strong, successful women, she wrote in an essay for Vogue in August.

"It's important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives — that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling."

However, growing up seeing "parents act as if they were superheroes" can also be a bad thing, Beyonce told Elle, because it teaches women to "focus on taking care of everyone else before themselves." Given that, Beyonce said she took a year off after her pregnancy with twins, Rumi and Sir, just to focus on her health.

That's a luxury most Americans can't afford. The United States is the only industrialized nation that doesn't provide citizens with guaranteed paid family leave for new parents. A recent survey of 2,966 Americans by NORC at the University of Chicago found that nearly half of mothers and fathers didn't even take two days off work, paid or unpaid, after the birth or adoption of a child.

As for her current self-care routine, it includes things like "acupuncture, meditation, visualization, and breathing exercises," she told Elle.

