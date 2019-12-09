Golden Globes 2020: Top nominees for the 77th film and TV awards show

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Did your favorite movie or TV show nab an Golden Globe nomination? It's time to find out.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 5, but who will be in the running?

On Monday, Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson as well as Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive vice president of television at Dick Clark Productions, announced the 2020 nominees live on Facebook.

Here are the nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie

Chris Abbott, "Catch 22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actress in Limited Series / TV Movie

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie