Golden Globes 2020: Top nominees for the 77th film and TV awards show

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Sandra Oh attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Did your favorite movie or TV show nab an Golden Globe nomination? It's time to find out.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 5, but who will be in the running?

On Monday, Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson as well as Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive vice president of television at Dick Clark Productions, announced the 2020 nominees live on Facebook.

Here are the nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Chris Abbott, "Catch 22"
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"
  • Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
  • Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actress in Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
  • Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"
  • Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"
  • Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
  • Joey King, "The Act"

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Alan Arkin, "Kominsky Method"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
  • Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
  • Henry Winkler, "Barry"
A scene from Netflix's miniseries "Chernobyl."
Source: Netflix

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series / TV Movie

  • Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
  • Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
  • Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Best Limited Series / TV Movie

  • "Catch-22"
  • "Chernobyl"
  • "Fosse/Verdon"
  • "The Loudest Voice"
  • "Unbelievable"

Best Screenplay

  • "Marriage Story"
  • "Parasite"
  • "The Two Popes"
  • "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
  • "The Irishman"

Best Original Score

  • "Motherless Brooklyn"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Joker"
  • "1917"
  • "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix portrays Arthur Fleck in Warner Bros. "Joker."
Warner Bros.

Best Foreign Language Film

  • "The Farewell"
  • "Les Miserables"
  • "Pain and Glory"
  • "Parasite"
  • "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Director

  • Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"
  • Sam Mendes, "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
  • Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
  • Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Best Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
  • Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
  • Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
  • Brad Pitt, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Ray Romano star in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."
Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

  • Annette Benning, "The Report"
  • Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
  • Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
  • Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
  • Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best Animated Feature

  • "Frozen II"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "Missing Link"
  • "Toy Story 4"
  • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

Best Original Song

  • "Beautiful Ghosts" – "Cats"
  • "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" – "Rocketman"
  • "Into the Unknown" – "Frozen II"
  • "Spirit" – "The Lion King"
  • "Stand Up" – "Harriet"

Best Television Series — Comedy

  • "Barry"
  • "Fleabag"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "The Politician"
Anna in "Frozen II."
Disney

Best Actress TV Series — Comedy

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
  • Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
  • Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

  • "Dolemite is My Name"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Knives Out" "
  • "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • "Rocketman"

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

  • Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"
  • Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
  • Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
  • Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite Is My Name"
Still from Rian Johnson's "Knives Out."
Lionsgate

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

  • Awkwafina, "The Farewell"
  • Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"
  • Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"
  • Emma Thompson, "Late Night"
  • Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go Bernadette"

Best Motion Picture — Drama

  • "1917"
  • "Irishman"
  • "Joker"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "The Two Popes"

Best Actor — Drama

  • Christian Bale, "Ford v. Ferrari"
  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Actress — Drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
  • Soairse Ronan, "Little Women"
  • Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
  • Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.