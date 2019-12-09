Japan upgrades third-quarter GDP as capex jump boosts domestic demand

Japan's economy expanded at a much faster-than-initially-reported pace in July-September, driven by resilient domestic demand even as exports took another hit from slowing global growth and rising trade tensions.

The quicker growth came on the back of an improvement in capital expenditure and private consumption, which both expanded in the second quarter, offsetting a hit from a decline in exports.

The economy grew an annualized 1.8% in July-September, stronger than the preliminary reading of 0.2% annualized growth, Cabinet Office data showed Monday.

The reading, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, also beat economists' median forecast for a 0.7% gain.

The annualized growth translates into quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.4% from April-June, compared with a preliminary reading of a meager 0.1% gain.

Capital spending rose 1.8% from the previous quarter, higher than a preliminary 0.9% rise and outpacing the median forecast for a 1.7% increase.