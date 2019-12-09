'This is huge news': Saudi Arabia ends gender segregation in restaurants

The Kingdom Tower, operated by Kingdom Holding, left, stands alongside the King Fahd highway, illuminated by the light trails of passing traffic, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016.

Saudi Arabia will no longer mandate that restaurants segregate seating areas and entrances according to gender and marital status.

The landmark decision, unveiled by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs on Sunday, is the latest in a series of changes upending decades-old practices in the notoriously conservative Islamic kingdom.

Until now, most restaurants had separate entrances and dining areas for women and families and for single men. Even in many Western chains like Starbucks or KFC, partitions often separated customers and in some smaller cafes that lacked space for partitions, women were simply not allowed.

In the last year, however, a growing number of restaurants in major cities have been quietly relaxing those restrictions and letting men and women mingle freely.

"This huge news," said Sebastian Fish, a Swedish national who spent two years living in Saudi Arabia as an oil engineer and left in 2016. He painted an austere picture of Saudi Arabia before the reforms of recent years, describing gender segregation as a part of daily life and expressing skepticism as to whether the change would take hold in more rural parts of the country.

"Any change in Saudi Arabia is always a slow step, so this is significant," he told CNBC. "On the ground, conservative families will still enforce segregation. I do think this is something to celebrate, though."

The move follows nearly two years of unprecedented reforms for the kingdom, including the lifting of its ban on women driving, the end of the male guardianship law restricting solo female travel, ending the requirement of women to wear the head-to-toe abaya and the introduction of tourist visas.

For many young Saudis, the ruling is just a natural continuation of progress they already saw taking place.

"This decision came at the right time, because already the new restaurants don't have gender segregation," Bader bin Mohammed, a 24-year-old petroleum engineer in the Saudi city of Dhahran, told CNBC.

"So the Saudis are already familiar with this. And I think it's a really good decision, because the new generation with the Vision 2030 are already open minded and understand that it's not necessary."

Vision 2030, spearheaded by the 34-year old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a reform agenda that aims to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy and attract foreign investment to help create new jobs for a booming youth population.