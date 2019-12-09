SoftBank is selling its stake in Wag and giving up its board seats as the dog-walking app confirms layoffs

The Wag Labs application is seen on an Apple iPhone in an arranged photograph.

SoftBank is backing out if its investment in struggling dog-walking start-up Wag.

The Japanese conglomerate is selling its stake in Wag back to the company, according to a source familiar with the matter and an internal memo viewed by CNBC. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

"We are amicably parting ways with SoftBank and SoftBank will no longer have Board representation," Wag CEO Garrett Smallwood said in the internal memo to employees. "We thank the Vision Fund for their support in the company to date."

It's unclear how much SoftBank is selling its stake back to Wag for, but it's said to be below the $650 million valuation Wag earned when SoftBank first invested in it nearly two years ago, according to the Journal.

Alongside the move, SoftBank is giving up its two seats on Wag's board. Wag is now looking for a buyer as it conducts layoffs in an effort to streamline the business, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Smallwood, who was named CEO in November, confirmed in the memo that the company is laying off "a number" of employees as it focuses on the needs of the business, including achieving profitable growth.

"As a more focused company with a solid capital base that is right-sized to the needs of our business and strategy, we have plenty of runway to execute our plans to accelerate our progress toward profitable growth," Smallwood said. "The decision to move in this direction was based on the strong conviction of our investors that this is the right course for the company."

Wag, which pairs dog owners with available walkers in their neighborhood, landed its first investment from SoftBank's Vision Fund in Jan. 2018.

Since then, SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund has come under scrutiny for plowing money into unprofitable start-ups, such as WeWork and Uber. WeWork's spectacular rise and fall has shaped SoftBank's decision to curb its high-risk investment strategy for Vision Fund 2.

Read the full memo Wag sent to employees: