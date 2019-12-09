US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Monday.

At around 02:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 8 points, indicating a negative open of more than 14 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

Wall Street rose to near-record highs late last week, following a U.S. jobs report that easily topped analyst expectations. The world's largest economy added 266,000 jobs in November, according to data released by the Labor Department.

Market participants closely monitored the prospect of a limited trade agreement between the U.S. and China, with less than a week to go before Washington is set to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Larry Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, told CNBC on Friday that both sides were "close" to a deal, but suggested Trump was prepared to "walk away" if certain conditions were not met.

Kudlow also confirmed that a Dec. 15 deadline remained in place to impose tariffs on another $156 billion on Chinese goods.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.