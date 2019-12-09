A Tesla on Autopilot rear-ended a parked police car, renewing safety concerns

A Tesla Model 3 was engaged in Autopilot when it rear-ended a parked police car in Connecticut over the weekend, the Stamford Advocate first reported Saturday.

The driver told police that he was checking on his dog in the backseat when his Tesla Model 3 rear-ended a cruiser, then continued to also strike a disabled car.

A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Autopilot enables Tesla vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lanes, and move into different lanes. However, Tesla says the system still requires "active driver supervision," according to the company's website. Incidents such as this one renew concerns that the company is not serious about enforcing safe use of the feature.

The collision occurred early Saturday morning, police said in a Facebook post, after a state trooper stopped on I-95 in the city of Norwalk to assist a disabled vehicle that was occupying the left center lane. As the officers waited with the driver of the disabled vehicle for a tow truck, the 2018 Tesla Model 3 with a license plate that read "MODEL3" struck the cars.

The driver was issued a misdemeanor summons for Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment, police said. No one was injured in the incident, though photos posted by police to Facebook show substantial damage done to the Tesla and the police car.