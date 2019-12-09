Trump says DOJ report 'far worse than I ever thought possible,' despite no finding of political bias

President Donald Trump takes part in a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday said a new report from the Justice Department's internal watchdog is "far worse than I ever thought possible," calling the findings of the report "a disgrace."

The report, however, found no evidence of political bias in connection with the origins of the Russia investigation.

Trump spoke to reporters during a school choice event at the White House, where he said he had just been briefed on the report's contents.

The Department of Justice's internal watchdog on Monday released its long-awaited report on the FBI's decision to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including its surveillance of a then-Trump campaign aide.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that there was a proper legal basis for the FBI to seek a surveillance warrant against Carter Page, a former foreign policy advisor to Trump's campaign, according to the report, which runs more than 400 pages in length.

Horowitz also reported that there was no evidence of political bias at the root of the investigation — rebuffing Trump's repeated claims about a concerted effort to undermine his campaign being led by "deep state" Washington bureaucrats.

Nonetheless, Trump said the report's findings represented "an attempted overthrow" of the government, "and a lot of people were in on it, and they got caught."

Horowitz's probe did find "serious performance failures" made by some agents in charge of the surveillance applications submitted to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Those failures included numerous "factual misstatements omissions" found in the review — some more significant than others, the report says, but when "taken together resulted in [surveillance] applications that made it appear that the information supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case."

"They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report