Cash from selling CBS' New York headquarters may be used in stock buyback, ViacomCBS CEO says

Money from a potential sale of CBS' New York City headquarters may be used to repurchase shares, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish told CNBC on Monday.

In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, Bakish declined to estimate what ViacomCBS believed the 38-story modernist granite building known as Black Rock was worth.

"We have some ideas. I don't want to put it out there but it's very material," said Bakish, who had earlier announced sale plans at an investor conference. "We believe we can ... take that cash, flow it through our waterfall of how we use cash, including potentially using it for buyback."

Prior to their merger closing last week, both CBS and Viacom had suspended their buyback programs, Bakish said. But a roughly $2.5 billion buyback program for which CBS had been granted previous authorization will be restarted, he said.

The decision to sell the CBS building, located at 52nd Street and Sixth Avenue in New York City, is part of a larger plan to create more shareholder value, Bakish said.