When Volcker ruled the Fed, 'people thought they'd never buy a home again'

Paul Volcker's greatest legacy as Fed chief was breaking inflation with shockingly high interest rates, but he turned the housing market into a nightmare for both buyers and sellers.

Volcker allowed the fed funds rate, now topped out at 1.75%, to rise over 20%, and with it went the interest on home mortgages and everything else. The 30-year mortgage rate spiked into the high teens in late 1981, and continued at double digits until 1990.

"People thought they'd never buy a home again, and they did," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. "What was amazing was the back-to-back recessions of 1981 and 1982, which he used to break the back of inflation. ... He tightened policy, and brought the economy to its knees. He flipped the switch again and the economy powered forward in a way it hasn't since."

Volcker passed away at his home Sunday, at the age of 92. He was named Fed chairman in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter. He was reappointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and served until 1987.

"He was the dragon slayer when it came to reining in inflation. At the beginning of the '80s, people thought inflation would keep rising at 10% a year," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank

Rupkey said, when rates were streaking higher, many home buyers couldn't get credit from banks. "They didn't think the home buyer could afford the interest rate so they would limit the mortgage home buyers could get," he said. "So what happened, especially in some of the higher priced markets, is the home seller would own the loan to get the home sold."