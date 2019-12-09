Why Lockheed Martin gets billions in taxpayer money each year

Lockheed Martin is the top-grossing defense firm in the world and the U.S. government supports that business to the tune of more than $37.7 billion.

In 2018 alone, that business from government contracts represented 70% of Lockheed Martin's $53.7 billion revenue for the year, as it beat out its contemporaries Boeing and Raytheon.

These funds are granted by Congress to provide equipment that enables the U.S. military to protect the country at home and abroad. To ensure that, politicians work with defense contractors to provide equipment to the military. This partnership creates a unique opportunity for private corporations to execute the will of the government and requires a delicate balance.

Watch the video above for more on why Lockheed Martin is awarded billions in government contracts each year.

