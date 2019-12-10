29-year-old YouTube millionaire shares his biggest money mistake

Real estate investor and YouTube star Graham Stephan has made a series of smart money moves throughout his career. As a result, his net worth crossed $1 million when he was 26, and today, the 29-year-old earns up to $220,000 a month from his various revenue streams.

Even the millionaire isn't immune to money mistakes, though: "If I could go back and do anything over again, I would get a credit card the day I turned 18," Stephan tells CNBC Make It, because it would have allowed him to start building credit sooner.

When he wanted to buy his first property in his early 20s, "even though I had the savings and I had the income, no bank wanted to give me a loan because I had zero credit history." The first thing most mortgage lenders look at is your credit score, since it's a good indicator of your ability to pay off debt. It's not impossible to get a mortgage without a score, but it's more difficult. Additionally, borrowers with good credit tend to get the best interest rates.

Stephan's lack of credit didn't prevent him from purchasing real estate — he had enough in savings to buy his first three properties in cash and avoid borrowing any money — but it held him back from investing in multiple properties.

"I bought what I could outright," he says, including his first property, which cost $59,500. But, ideally, "I would have put 35-50% down per home and bought two to three times the real estate." If he'd been able to finance six homes, for example, instead of buying three outright, "I would definitely be way further ahead," he says.