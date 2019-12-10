5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. stock futures turned positive Tuesday on a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. and China are planning for a delay of Sunday's deadline for new American tariffs against Chinese goods. Earlier, the South China Morning Post reported that China and the U.S. are unlikely to reach a trade deal this week. In perhaps a positive sign, based on analysis of Chinese and U.S. data, Chinese imports of American soybeans between September and November increased 13 times from the same period last year. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times in 2019 to inoculate the U.S. economy against a global slowdown exacerbated by trade scuffles. The Fed finishes its final meeting of the year on Wednesday. Central bankers are seen keeping rates at current levels until at least the summer of 2020, according to the CNBC Fed Survey. The Dow Jones Industrial Average started the week breaking a three-session winning streak.
House Democrats and the Trump administration are nearing a deal on the replacement for the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement after more than a year of deliberations, sources told CNBC. If the White House sends ratifying legislation to Congress by Sunday to kick off the approval process, the Democratic-held House could vote on ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement by Dec. 18, two sources informed by the White House told CNBC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make final scheduling determinations, and the USMCA vote could come right after a vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, these sources said.
Democrats in the House plan to announce two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — against Trump on Tuesday, multiple sources told NBC News. The House Judiciary Committee heard from lawyers for both parties for more than nine hours Monday on findings from the House Intelligence Committee's impeachment inquiry over allegations that the president withheld aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Pelosi's office announced late Monday that leaders of the various committees involved in the probe will "announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry" during a 9 a.m. ET news conference.
Needham downgraded Netflix on Tuesday with the firm's analyst, Laura Martin, predicting the company may lose as many as 4 million U.S. subscribers next year in its premium tier. Martin moved her rating to underperform, equivalent to a sell, from hold. She said she's concerned that the company's balance sheet can't "withstand lower revenue." Netflix has come under increased pressure as the streaming wars heat up with the recent launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+. Netflix shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading. The stock is up about 13% for the year, about half the gains of the S&P 500 in 2019. As of the end of the third quarter, Netflix had just over 60 million U.S. subscribers.
Morgan Stanley is cutting roughly 2% of its workforce due to an uncertain global economic outlook, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The job reductions at the investment bank, the world's biggest equities trading firm and a leading M&A advisor, will hit technology and operations roles hardest, said the people, who declined to be identified. New York-based Morgan Stanley had 60,532 employees as of Sept. 30. A company spokesman declined to comment. In October, the bank posted third-quarter profit and revenue figures that beat analyst expectations. Morgan Stanley shares were down less than 1% in the premarket. For the year, the stock is up about 25%, roughly matching the 2019 return for the S&P 500.