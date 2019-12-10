Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, JP Morgan, McDonald's & more

KBW downgraded J.P. Morgan mainly on valuation.

"Shares of JPMorgan have been a strong performer in 2019 and we still view JPM as best in class in terms of quality, but we believe that investors should own stocks where consensus earnings estimates have the potential to rise—as the main driver of share price appreciation in 2020—and we are in line with consensus for our estimate forecast so we view the upside in shares of JPM as limited and a Market Perform rating is warranted."