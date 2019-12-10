You could spend $52,199 on Apple's newest computer before you even add a screen

Apple's newest desktop computer, the Mac Pro, is available now. It starts at $5,999 but if you want to fully upgrade it, you'll spend $52,199.

And that's before you even get a screen.

It costs an additional $7,000 to upgrade the standard processor to the most-power 28-core option, which is required for the $15,000 1.5 TB memory upgrade. You'll spend $10,800 upgrading the graphics, another $1,400 for 4 TB of storage (an 8 TB option is coming soon, so expect to pay even more) and $2,000 for an Apple Afterburner card.