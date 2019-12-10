China consumer prices rise at fastest pace in nearly 8 years, driven by a surge in pork prices

Customers select pork at a supermarket in Fuyang, in eastern China's Anhui province on May 10, 2016.

China's producer prices fell in annual terms for the fifth consecutive month in November while consumer prices spiked as food costs climbed, data showed on Tuesday, complicating policymakers' efforts to boost demand as economic growth slows.

Sluggish manufacturing activity from U.S. trade pressures and weakening demand at home have put pressure on Beijing to roll out more stimulus to bolster its economy.

The producer price index (PPI), seen as a key indicator of corporate profitability, fell 1.4% on year, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, falling for the fifth month in a row. That compared with a 1.5% drop forecast in a Reuters poll and 1.6% fall in October.

In contrast, consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in almost eight years, driven mostly by a surge in pork prices as African Swine Fever ravaged the country's hog herds. However, core inflation — which excludes food and energy prices — showed only modest pressure.

A milder fall in factory-gate prices in November than in previous months may have been helped by tentative signs of improvement in manufacturing activity, although economists have noted the recovery could be difficult to sustain.