From house managers to overnight nannies, Chrissy Teigen gets real about how rich people do work-life balance

Even celebrities have issues with work-life balance. Singer, entrepreneur and mom Beyonce said it's "the most stressful thing" for her. "Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that's life for any working mom."

Of course, wealthy celebrities can afford a lot of help if they need it.

On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen gave a peek into what life is really like when you're a star. The social media star, model, cookbook author, TV host, mom and wife answered questions from her Twitter followers.

"Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity," Teigen tweeted.

During the AMA, Teigen, 34, gave details about the people and the behind-the-scenes work that allows her and her husband, singer and EGOT recipient John Legend, to get it all done.

Teigen said she and Legend have a handful of household staff, for example.

"We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc," she tweeted.

That doesn't mean there aren't mix ups. Teigen tweeted Legend can be frustrating when it comes to scheduling. "He will tell me something he knows I didn't hear and get mad when i am confused later. 'Hey I'll take Luna to school today also I'm going to Washington DC next week,'" she wrote.

As for bills and other deliveries, Teigen wrote, "I don't get mail." Instead, her business accountant "handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income." In 2018, Teigen's net worth was $11.5 million, according to Forbes' ranking of highest paid models last year.

And if you're wondering how Teigen and Legend paid for their $14 million-dollar home that once belonged to Rihanna? They have house payments, and didn't pay for it all upfront, Teigen tweeted.

Multiple nannies take care of Teigen and Legend's kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. "We have 4 incredible people, not all at once," Teigen wrote. "One will rotate and stay through the night." However, she added in a later question that if she wasn't famous, she would want to be a pre-K teacher or a "stay at home mommy."

When the family travels, they'll often take staff, such as hair and makeup artists, with them. In that case, they will pay for the person's flights, baggage and hotel in addition to their rate for work and agency fees, Teigen wrote.

Traveling as a celebrity is also a whole different ballgame, even if you're flying commercially: Teigen said that they use a members-only terminal that's a mile from the airport. "They do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car," she tweeted. "I know. I know."

(This is a perk that anyone who's willing to pay can have too: The Private Suite is a private terminal at LAX that costs $4,500 to use annually (or $3,500 to use one-way). There are amenities, food and a private TSA security check-point.)

When it comes to dinner reservations Teigen said she name drops, saying, "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and I'd like to make a reservation for two for John Legend, do you have any availability?"

While this all seems glamorous and fun, Teigen wrote that the one perk she feels the most guilty about is "money." Starting out as a model, Teigen struggled to pay rent and would eat McDonald's to save money, she recently told Vanity Fair. "I had no credit cards, I didn't have a bank account," she said.

Even now, as a successful person in the entertainment industry, Teigen tweeted that she struggles with anxiety, and has trouble saying "no" to jobs that come her way. She said she has an "internal fight with myself knowing NO ONE else would say no to the offer," she wrote. "But then I realize I do not wanna do it, at all. But I get mad at myself."

