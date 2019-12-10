Cramer is skeptical of report saying US plans to delay Sunday's tariff deadline

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday morning threw cold water on a report that the U.S. was planning to delay Sunday's deadline on new American tariffs on Chinese goods not already subject to levies.

"My understanding is the president doesn't know anything about this right now," said Cramer, shortly after U.S. stock futures turned positive as The Wall Street Journal said U.S. negotiators have asked Chinese officials to commit to some agricultural purchases up front before moving forward with cementing the "phase one" deal that was announced in October.