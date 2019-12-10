Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Executive Edge

History shows Dow, S&P and Nasdaq could be in for another huge run in 2020

George Manessis@gsmanessis
VIDEO1:2801:28
Why the S&P 500 is trending toward double-digit gains in 2020
Executive Edge
Key Points
  • Since 1990 there have been six occurrences of the S&P 500 posting a gain over 20% through November.
  • In the one-year period that follows, starting December, the S&P has posted big returns every time.
  • So have the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite.

Stocks kicked off the month of December with a losing streak, but despite the bumpy start — the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 500 points in the first two trading days of the month — 2020 could be another big year for stocks, if history is any guide.

The markets soared heading into the final month of the year, with the S&P 500 gaining over 25% in the first 11 months of 2019. Since 1990, the S&P 500 has gained at least 20% from January through November on six other occasions, and following those years, the U.S. stock market boom continues across all three of the major domestic equity indices.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Composite have turned in big years — measured in the December to December annual period — 100% of the time after similar S&P 500 gains through November. The S&P and Nasdaq gains have averaged above 18%, while the Dow has posted an average gain of 15%.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, this time could be different.

Next Article
VIDEO1:2601:26
Here's why the Nasdaq signals a strong finish to the year
Executive Edge
Key Points
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index generated a return over 20% through the first three quarters of 2019.
  • Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each delivered gains over 35% for the market-cap weighted index.
  • Gains of this size in tech stocks have occurred seven times since 1990, and the historical results are encouraging.