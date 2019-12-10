The best companies to work for in Singapore in 2020

Technology giant Google has emerged as the best place to work in Singapore in 2020, a new study has found.
The Alphabet-owned employer led the charge in a list dominated by familiar tech names such as Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, according to Glassdoor's inaugural report on "Best places to work in 2020 in Singapore."
The top 10 shortlist, which also includes major names from banking, oil and gas and insurance, is based on anonymous feedback from employees who submitted reviews on their employer to Glassdoor in 2019. To be eligible for the list, employers needed to have 1,000 or more employees.
Those reviews included feedback on a range of aspects including career opportunities, compensation, senior management, and culture and values.
That feedback was then calculated as an overall score on a five-point scale, with 1 indicating "very dissatisfied" and 5 showing they were "very satisfied." Below are the scores rounded to the nearest percentile.
10. HP Inc.
Rating: 4.2
9. J.P. Morgan
Rating: 4.2
8. Hubsport
Rating: 4.2
7. AIA
Rating: 4.2
6. Visa Inc.
Rating: 4.2
5. Microsoft
Rating: 4.3
4. Amazon
Rating: 4.3
3. Shell
Rating: 4.3
2. Facebook
Rating: 4.4
1. Google
Rating: 4.5
All of Singapore's top employers of 2020 are international firms. Eight of the leading 10 are headquartered in the U.S., while Shell is headquartered in the Netherlands. AIA is a Hong Kong-based pan-Asia company.
Glassdoor's president and chief operating officer, Christian Sutherland-Wong said the findings speak to the growing emphasis big name employers are placing on culture and inclusivity — a trend he said he expects to extend well into the next decade.
"The Employees' Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work in 2020 mark the start of a culture-first decade," said Sutherland-Wong.
"Gone are the days when company culture could be considered a fluffy or non-essential business metric. In today's age of workplace transparency, the mission, culture and values of a company are crucial when it comes to employers' ability to recruit and retain top talent. We're proud to celebrate exceptional employers who stand out in the eyes of their employees."
