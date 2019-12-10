The best companies to work for in Singapore in 2020

Technology giant Google has emerged as the best place to work in Singapore in 2020, a new study has found.

The Alphabet-owned employer led the charge in a list dominated by familiar tech names such as Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, according to Glassdoor's inaugural report on "Best places to work in 2020 in Singapore."

The top 10 shortlist, which also includes major names from banking, oil and gas and insurance, is based on anonymous feedback from employees who submitted reviews on their employer to Glassdoor in 2019. To be eligible for the list, employers needed to have 1,000 or more employees.

Those reviews included feedback on a range of aspects including career opportunities, compensation, senior management, and culture and values.

That feedback was then calculated as an overall score on a five-point scale, with 1 indicating "very dissatisfied" and 5 showing they were "very satisfied." Below are the scores rounded to the nearest percentile.