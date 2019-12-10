Hong Kong leader does not rule out cabinet reshuffle, says restoring law and order is her top priority

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not rule out a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday but said restoring law and order was her top priority, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

Beijing-backed Lam was speaking two days after the largest anti-government rally in the Asian financial hub since local elections last month gave a resounding show of support for the pro-democracy movement.

With pressure mounting on her government, the Apple Daily on Tuesday reported that Beijing was considering a Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle by the end of the year to try to address the unrest.

Lam said she would depart on Saturday for a regular visit to Beijing, where she would brief mainland officials on Hong Kong's biggest political crisis in decades.

"My first priority now is really to restore law and order in Hong Kong and to ensure that Hong Kong could continue to move ahead, both economically and socially," Lam said during her weekly media address.

A cabinet reshuffle was not an "immediate task", she added, coming the closest since the unrest broke out in June to conceding that changes in her leadership team were on the cards.