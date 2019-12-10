Russia and Ukraine make small steps toward peace, but no big leap

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (front), and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Vladimir Zelensky) attend a Normandy Four summit in the Murat Lounge in the Elysee Palace; talks in the so-called Normandy Four format involve representatives of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia who discuss settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a "full and comprehensive implementation" of a cease-fire in the Donbass region of Ukraine before the end of 2019, after peace talks in Paris on Monday, but how promises translate into action remains to be seen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in person for the first time on Monday in a bid to resolve a long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces.

Both leaders cautiously welcomed their meeting and Putin said that the process was "going in the right direction" but differences remain, including over the control of the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The conflict is one of the worst seen in modern Europe yet it is also largely seen as a "forgotten" war, having rumbled on for more than five years. In that time over 13,000 people have died, according to the United Nations, and hostilities have affected 3.9 million civilians living in the region.

Putin and Zelensky held a bilateral meeting as well as joint meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who have previously tried to broker a peace deal between the divided neighbors.

The group has become known as the "Normandy Four" and Monday was the first time it had met since October 2016.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine collapsed in early 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea from the country and then supported a pro-Russian uprising in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine in which separatists proclaimed two pro-Russian republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Russia is subject to international sanctions for its actions, and the lifting of some of those restrictions are tied to its implementation of a peace deal with its neighbor.

Here are three agreements that Russia and Ukraine made on Monday, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace: