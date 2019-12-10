Scaramucci says Bloomberg would beat Trump in 2020 election if he clinches the Democratic nomination

Mike Bloomberg would beat President Donald Trump if the former New York City mayor manages to secure the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday.
"If Mayor Bloomberg, if Mike were to get the nomination, he would beat the president," Scaramucci said at the SALT leadership conference in Abu Dhabi.
Scaramucci told CNBC's Dan Murphy that a centrist like Bloomberg appeals to moderate voters.
"Those 15% to 18% of the people, I think they are exhausted. I think they have a level of Trump fatigue," said Scaramucci, who is founder of SkyBridge Capital, the host of the conference.
About Bloomberg, Scaramucci said: "He's a very sound guy and a very good business manager, and he's been a very capable politician, so for those reasons, I think he'll give him a big run. I think he'll beat him."
Bloomberg officially entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Nov. 24, launching a multimillion dollar ad campaign following weeks of speculation about whether the billionaire would join the already-crowded field.
Despite pro-business policies, Scaramucci said the U.S. president has been damaging his own image.
"Unfortunately, the president is often stepping on his message. He uses Twitter to ridicule people and to personally attack them, and I think it's affected his standing and the public approval ratings, not just in the U.S. but around the world," he added.
"Many people have said 'Hey, listen, if you would just dial back on Twitter, be a cheerleader for the global economy. Be a cheerleader for the western alliance.' He could doing so much better, but he doesn't like taking advice like that," said Scaramucci.
"He has damaged his image. I don't think America's image, frankly, has been damaged yet by President Trump, but his image has been damaged. If you see the interaction at NATO or the G-7 over the summer, I think his image has been damaged," he added.
About Trump's likely impeachment, Scaramucci said his reaction is "one of great sadness." "Even though I've broken from my support for President Trump, I am an American. I want to see the president do well," he said.
Scaramucci also said that Trump may not run for re-election next year if proceedings against him turn sour.
"He has to be very careful with things like that because once that waterfall starts and the president is in the barrel heading for the cliff, so to speak, and there's more information that comes out. As that waterfall of information cascades, it could be quite damaging to him. It could be damaging to his re-election prospect. There's a potentiality...that he may not be running for re-election come November," he said.