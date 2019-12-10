Scaramucci says Bloomberg would beat Trump in 2020 election if he clinches the Democratic nomination

Mike Bloomberg would beat President Donald Trump if the former New York City mayor manages to secure the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday.

"If Mayor Bloomberg, if Mike were to get the nomination, he would beat the president," Scaramucci said at the SALT leadership conference in Abu Dhabi.

Scaramucci told CNBC's Dan Murphy that a centrist like Bloomberg appeals to moderate voters.

"Those 15% to 18% of the people, I think they are exhausted. I think they have a level of Trump fatigue," said Scaramucci, who is founder of SkyBridge Capital, the host of the conference.

About Bloomberg, Scaramucci said: "He's a very sound guy and a very good business manager, and he's been a very capable politician, so for those reasons, I think he'll give him a big run. I think he'll beat him."

Bloomberg officially entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race on Nov. 24, launching a multimillion dollar ad campaign following weeks of speculation about whether the billionaire would join the already-crowded field.

Despite pro-business policies, Scaramucci said the U.S. president has been damaging his own image.