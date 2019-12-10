US futures point to slightly higher open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 20 points, indicating a positive open of more than 2 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, with five days to go before Washington is poised to impose even more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dec. 15 is the date when tariffs on another $156 billion in Chinese goods would go into effect.

The world's two largest economies have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

Investors will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve, with policymakers at the U.S. central bank expected to hold interest rates steady at a two-day meeting set to conclude on Wednesday.