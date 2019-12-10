UK property funds flash warning signals as Brexit uncertainty bites

Norwich Royal Arcade that runs from the market place towards Norwich Castle and was designed by architect George Skipper in 1899. Norfolk, England, UK.

Weakness in the U.K. property market is set to continue into the foreseeable future, market experts have told CNBC, with investors recently pulling their cash from the sector and forcing some funds to stop trading.

Investment manager M&G halted its £2.5 billion ($3.29 billion) commercial property fund on Wednesday last week. The fund, one of the biggest of its kind in the country, had invested in 91 U.K. commercial properties, including shopping centers and other retail and office spaces. M&G's decision came after investors started pulling their money on the back of concerns over Brexit and the future of the retail sector.

"Unusually high and sustained outflows from the M&G Property Portfolio have coincided with a period where continued Brexit-related political uncertainty and ongoing structural shifts in the U.K. retail sector have made it difficult for us to sell commercial property," M&G investments said in a statement.

Almost £57 million was pulled from U.K. property funds on Thursday last week — making it the worst day so far in 2019 for British real estate fund outflows, according to the funds transaction network Calastone. November was also the third worst month so far this year for U.K. real estate funds, with outflows reaching £251 million.

M&G's property fund is not the first to face difficulties. Seven U.K. property funds have been suspended since the Brexit vote in 2016, the FT has reported. Earlier this year, the suspension of Neil Woodford's flagship fund also sparked fears over hard-to-sell assets.

"U.K. property funds are feeling the hit from political uncertainties, stemming from both Brexit and the potential fallout of upcoming high-stakes U.K. elections," Francesco Filia, chief executive officer of asset management firm Fasanara Capital, told CNBC via email Friday.

"In markets such as these, the daily liquidity feature offered by funds is a weakness more than a strength," Filia added.