Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is a buy

Synopsys: "That's actually a buy. They are doing better than the stock is indicating."
Lockheed Martin: "Inexpensive stock. Great cash flow. Buy, buy, buy."
Welltower: "No, senor housing. No, not after what happened with Ventas." Sell.
Cara Therapeutics: "That data was bad."
Cisco Systems: "I think the Cisco presentation that Chuck Robbins did today makes me think" buy, buy, buy.
Cognizant Technology Solutions: "No. I'm going to overrule you there and go with Accenture. That's my favorite."
Aimmune Therapeutics: "We've liked it from the beginning 'cause we think the food allergies are far worse than people realize and I do think it is a buy."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.
