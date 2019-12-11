Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is a buy

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Synopsys: "That's actually a buy. They are doing better than the stock is indicating."

Lockheed Martin: "Inexpensive stock. Great cash flow. Buy, buy, buy."

Welltower: "No, senor housing. No, not after what happened with Ventas." Sell.

Cara Therapeutics: "That data was bad."

Cisco Systems: "I think the Cisco presentation that Chuck Robbins did today makes me think" buy, buy, buy.

Cognizant Technology Solutions: "No. I'm going to overrule you there and go with Accenture. That's my favorite."

Aimmune Therapeutics: "We've liked it from the beginning 'cause we think the food allergies are far worse than people realize and I do think it is a buy."

Cramer's lightning round: Lockheed Martin is a buy
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco.

