9 self-care gifts for your stressed out family and friends

If the recent viral Peloton ad was any indication, buying the right health-related gifts can be a challenge. A wellness gift should be something that's equal parts thoughtful and useful, and that inspires your loved ones. CNBC Make It found nine wellness picks to help your giftees be happier and less stressed.

Post lunch-hour workout wipes

Pack of 10 Bravo Sierra antibacterial body wipes; $10.50

Even five minutes of aerobic exercise can be enough to reduce stress, and busy people who want to squeeze in a workout at lunch will appreciate these post-workout wipes — they kill germs while cleansing and moisturizing the skin. The wipes have also been vetted by a group of more than 1,000 US Special Ops Forces who swear by them for quick, "tactical" showers, aka the wipe-down you do when there's no time for a proper shower. They're slightly scented and individually wrapped.

Better-than-a-foam roller mini massage ball

Hyperice vibrating massage ball; $75

This vibrating massage ball can be stashed in an office desk and used to ease tension from sitting all day. It's about the size of a softball, and its shape lets you target hard-to-reach knots deeper than a foam roller.

Power-nap pillow

Billionaire Bill Gates and wellness guru Deepak Chopra preach the benefits of a good night's sleep, and this eye mask pillow can help improve anyone's power nap game. It's designed to help tune out the world so you can fall asleep in uncomfortable places, like sitting in a plane seat.

Relaxation in a bottle

Equilibria Mini Daily Drops; $35 for 15 ml

The CBD craze can be overwhelming, but Equilibria's full-spectrum hemp flower oil CBD mixture — meant to "promote focus and decrease tension," according its website — comes with a consultation from a dosage expert to help find the right way to incorporate it into your wellness routine. (It's also best to check with a doctor before taking CBD.)

Chic commuter gear

Priority Bicycles CLOSCA Stack Packable Helmet; $79.99

Biking to work or on the weekends is a great way to stay active and to reduce your carbon footprint. To make that easier and safer, there's this collapsible bike helmet. It's very lightweight for its features and comes in four colors (including an eye-catching neon). When the helmet is collapsed, it's only about three inches thick, so it slides easily into a tote bag or backpack.

Recipes for longevity

Eat like some of the healthiest people in the world. The recipes in this cookbook come straight from global "blue zones," the places where people live the longest and are the happiest: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, California.

Meditation to go

Headspace membership; $12.99 a month or $69.99 a year

Even for those who don't have the time or money to go to a silent meditation retreat like Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey or study Transcendental Meditation like Ray Dalio, there are still ways to reap the benefits of mindfulness. Get them started on their own meditation journey with a gift card to subscription-based app Headspace.

Long-lasting wireless earbuds

JLab Audio Air Executive True Wireless Earbuds; $69

Whether they like to play music during a run (which can improve endurance) or listen to a podcasts on their daily commute, these wireless earbuds last for six hours on a single charge and they're waterproof.

DIY kombucha-brewing kit

Joshua Tree Kombucha Starter Brewing Kit; $45.99 for kit



