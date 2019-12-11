DOJ watchdog Horowitz says FBI's conduct in Trump-Russia probe doesn't 'vindicate anybody'

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies about the Inspector General's report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2019.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday that he and his team "identified significant concerns" about how the FBI conducted its investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"The activities we found here don't vindicate anybody," Horowitz said when asked about comments made by former FBI chief James Comey, who took a victory lap after the DOJ watchdog released a report this week on the agency's probe of Trump's campaign.

But Horowitz also noted in his opening statement that "opening the investigation was in compliance with [DOJ] and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced" the decision to open the probe of Trump's campaign.

The DOJ watchdog's remarks came in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of Trump's closest allies in Washington, set the tone of the hearing with a more than 40-minute speech blasting the FBI.

"My goal is to make sure when this is over... you look at this as more than a few irregularities," Graham said. "What happened here is the system failed. People at the highest level of our government took the law into their own hands."