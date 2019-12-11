Hackers allegedly emptied brokerage accounts with a simple email scam — here's how to protect yourself

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on October 3, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Brooklyn prosecutors said in November that a Lithuanian man and an unknown co-conspirator emptied the brokerage accounts of hapless victims, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars. The losses would have been worse, but for a handful of investors who made some seemingly simple but savvy moves to stop the fraud from happening. The crimes spanned eight years starting in 2013. Parfionovas allegedly worked with co-conspirators to trick day-traders, and their financial advisors into liquidating securities, wiring cash from brokerages, and establishing new, fraudulent trading accounts under the victims' names. The complaint against Vytautas Parfionovas, who was extradited to the U.S. from Ukraine on Nov. 21, reads like a list of do's and don'ts for protecting your accounts from one of the most common and costliest types of wire fraud. Here's what you need to know.

What is email compromise?

There are many types of business email compromise, but in all of them, a fraudster uses electronic communications, usually email, to convince someone to wire money to an offshore account. The scammer often targets the victim by breaking into or spoofing the email of a trusted third-party, like an attorney, financial adviser, product vendor or real estate broker. From that trusted email, the scammer can send an urgent message that a payment needs to go to a new account. Scammers can also lie in wait on the compromised email account, searching for valuable details like account numbers and wire transfer habits, and even learning how to mimic the victim's communication style. To get started with this kind of fraud, a criminal only needs to gain access to the huge number of email addresses and passwords that have been leaked onto underground forums. They can then attempt to match the leaked passwords with the email addresses of people who they think have hefty personal or business accounts. In the Parfionovas case, he allegedly compromised email accounts and then searched them for valuable information. For instance, the complaint says he used one compromised AOL account to find the victim's financial advisor, then emailed the advisor requesting a wire transfer of $225,000 into a U.K.-based account. Parfionovas also allegedly used stolen credentials and personal details from email intrusions to open new online financial accounts in the names of two of his victims, then transferred cash and securities into the fraudulent accounts.

How to protect yourself