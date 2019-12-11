The fastest-growing job in the US pays $136,000 a year—here are the other 14

As automation changes the way people live and work every day, jobs in artificial intelligence are proving to be some of the biggest career opportunities of our time.

LinkedIn's 2020 Emerging Jobs Report names artificial intelligence specialist as the job that saw the most growth in the the past five years. The career site looked at each job's growth rate in hiring every year, averaged over the past five years, to determine the emerging jobs list.

For example, hiring growth for AI specialists, which pays a national average of $136,000 per year according to LinkedIn salary data, has grown 74% each year, on average, since 2015. These jobs are primarily concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Boston, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Artificial intelligence is a subset of automation and refers to machines learning to use judgment and logic to complete tasks that require planning, reasoning, problem-solving and predicting.

While AI specialists tend to work in the tech industry, the report notes that many also work in higher education. One reason why: There is a so-called tech talent shortage in the U.S., so schools may be seeking out more AI experts to teach these skills.

Workers also have been trying to learn AI skills online, leading to fast growth in the multibillion-dollar e-learning industry. As a result, online learning platforms may have also hired AI experts to teach their students.

"At this stage, most of the workforce doesn't work in the emerging field of artificial intelligence, but that doesn't mean it won't impact everyone," Guy Berger, LinkedIn's principal economist, says in the report. "Artificial intelligence will require the entire workforce to learn new skills, whether it's to keep up to date with an existing role, or pursuing a new career as a result of automation."

Here are the top 15 emerging jobs of 2020, what they pay and where the most jobs are, according to LinkedIn.﻿