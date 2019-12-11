Peter Navarro's alter ego 'Ron Vara' shares pro-tariff memo amid US-China trade talks

Only a few days are left for the U.S. to decide whether to slap more tariffs on Chinese imports, and White House trade advisor Peter Navarro is weighing in — under the pseudonym "Ron Vara," according to a memo he penned that CNBC obtained Wednesday.

Navarro confirmed to The New York Times that he wrote the memo, which is circulating around Washington. The Times first reported the memo earlier Wednesday.

In the memo, sent from an email belonging to Ron Vara — an anagram of Navarro — President Donald Trump's trade advisor considers the "Keep Tariffs Argument."

Navarro, as Vara, claims that U.S. import duties "are working to defend [the] economy and have had no negative impacts on growth or stock market rise." In fact, tariffs "spur growth by improving Net Exports in [the] GDP equation," he writes.

Navarro's alter ego also argues that the White House — where he works — should "get uncertainty out of the market by announcing NO deal until after the election and ride the tariffs to victory."