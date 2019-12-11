Saudi Aramco shares surge to hit their daily 10% limit as historic IPO begins trading

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest initial public offering (IPO), surged past expectations as it debuted on the country's stock exchange on Wednesday morning.
Shares of the state-owned oil company rose to 35.2 riyals ($9.38) in early deals in Riyadh, after initially debuting at 32 Saudi riyals, giving it a valuation of $1.88 trillion.
Aramco's public debut, which listed 1.5% of its shares locally on the Saudi Tadawul, is the largest on record — topping the $25 billion Alibaba raised when it went public in September 2014.
The oil giant's initial public offering has surpassed its earlier valuation of $1.7 trillion, announced when share pricing was disclosed last week at the top of market range. But the $1.88 trillion valuation remains below what the kingdom had initially been targeting, relying heavily on local investors after canceling international roadshows due to lackluster foreign interest.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.